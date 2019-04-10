(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The European Central Bank is on high alert with all the economic growth dangers percolating as they meet Wednesday to decide policy; meanwhile, a potential year-long Brexit delay offers fresh risks for U.K. markets

Dark economy. The International Monetary Fund again slashed its global growth outlook, now at its bleakest since the last financial crisis, and warned that conditions in Venezuela were akin to war-ruined Bosnia. While IMF forecasts matter, here’s a test of how accurate the predictions are

Pile-on. U.S. President Donald Trump is signaling his trade wars are far from over

Sliver of hope. Japanese machinery orders pulled off a gain in February for its first time in four months

Improvement signs. More early indicators of Chinese economic health are flashing green in March, according to Bloomberg Economics analysis

Even though calls are growing for the Fed to cut interest rates and U.S. inflation is weakening, central bankers are unlikely to be swayed. Minutes of the Fed’s recent policy meeting, due to be released on Wednesday, could hold more clues

To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Karthikeyan Sundaram, Tuhin Kar

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.