(Bloomberg) -- Deposits at euro-area central banks have dropped below €400 billion for the first time since 2017, as authorities continue to seek higher-yielding home for their spare cash.

The exodus comes as the European Central Bank pushes governments to park their funds elsewhere in a bid to reduce its costs. Deposits became expensive for the ECB after the rise in interest rates, and officials decided to cut the remuneration paid on them a year ago.

Since then, governments have been looking for higher returns elsewhere. An eventual destination for those funds is the ECB’s deposit facility, which pays 4%. That’s higher than the rate paid by euro-area central banks, which typically is €STR minus 20 basis points.

The decline in deposits adds to excess liquidity in the euro area’s banking system and is partially offsetting the impact of the ECB’s quantitative tightening and commercial banks’ repayments of pandemic-era cheap loans — both of which have been contributing to a reduction in amount of spare cash sloshing round the banking system.

Excess liquidity has dropped from a peak of €4.8 trillion in 2022 to around €3.2 trillion, but Citigroup strategist Andrea Appeddu estimates it would be closer to €2.3 trillion without the deposit outflows. He expects the ECB to slash the rate on these deposits all the way to zero in the next two years.

The amount of excess liquidity impacts markets in various ways, from the demand for European government bonds to the cost to borrow them.

The ECB and its central banks have historically refrained from paying interest on most government deposits in order to encourage investments in the open market. Germany’s Bundesbank has already stopped paying interest on domestic government deposits.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.