(Bloomberg) -- There was no relaxation in tone from the European Central Bank on Thursday, Governing Council member Boris Vujcic said after markets stepped up bets on interest-rate cuts following less pushback than anticipated by President Christine Lagarde.

The Croatian central bank chief said Friday that he didn’t consider the messaging in her news conference to be dovish after the ECB held its deposit rate at 4% for a third meeting.

“It nicely reflected the discussion we had in the two days,” he told Bloomberg Television’s Maria Tadeo. “But lately I have the feeling that markets take whatever you say as being dovish. They have been very trigger happy.”

Investors now see a 90% chance that the ECB will begin to loosen monetary policy in April — far sooner than the June meeting that officials appeared to be converging around as possible start date. Vujcic stressed that decisions will be based on signals from the economy and won’t be made in advance.

“We need patience at the moment to get enough data to be confident that inflation is really firmly sustainably on the way to our medium-term target,” he said. “That will come gradually, that will come over every month.”

Once rate cuts begin, Vujcic said he favors increments of 25 basis points, though he didn’t rule out bigger steps.

“There is always the possibility,” he said. Quarter-point moves are a “smoother way of running monetary policy, but of course there’s also the possibility of doing more if warranted by the data.”

