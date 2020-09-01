22h ago
ECB Diversity, PMI Improvement, World Trade Rebound: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The next appointment to the European Central Bank’s Executive Board could turn out to be one of the most consequential for diversity in its history -- if governments oblige
- The German government expects the economic fallout from coronavirus to be smaller than expected this year, according to a person familiar with updated forecasts due out today. Meanwhile, Jamie Rush says the long-term effects of the pandemic could still affect Germany a decade on from now
- Global trade is on course to recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic than after the 2008 financial crisis
- Closely watched manufacturing gauges in Asia show a continued gradual improvement for the region’s manufacturing powerhouses, even as the picture from the rest of the region is more mixed
- Fed No. 2 Richard Clarida left open the possibility of employing Treasury yield caps at some point in the future, though he indicated it’s not likely right now
- Most of England’s 24,000 schools are set to reopen over the next week, a critical moment in getting the country back to work
- Almost three decades after Italy started privatizing many of its biggest industrial assets, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is strong-arming companies across the country
- Finland’s Treasury says there aren’t enough green projects in the euro region’s only Nordic member to justify issuing green bonds
- GMO says it’s time to give up on U.S. Treasuries in a zero-rate world, suggesting investors consider high-yield corporate bonds and EM debt
- Australia’s central bank kept key policies unchanged Tuesday, while increasing the size of a Term Funding Facility and extending its length to support the economy
- Dubai made a rare foray into public bond markets, revealing along the way that its debt burden is now a lot smaller than estimated by analysts only months ago
