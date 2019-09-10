(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Christine Lagarde may this week get a sense of things to come under her presidency of the European Central Bank, as her forerunner in the role encounters resistance to his final stimulus push

China’s swine fever outbreak is causing havoc for consumers in the form of runaway price gains for pork, but less of a headache for the central bank; deflation is still the risk regardless, writes David Qu

Germany’s worship of fiscal discipline is being challenged by a looming recession and tantalizingly cheap credit

The U.S. Agriculture Department’s top trade official called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “communist zealot,” as he warned farmers the Asian leader is a tough adversary in negotiations

A new index by the International Monetary Fund shows current trade uncertainties are about 10 times the peaks seen in previous decades

Federal Reserve officials worried about sliding inflation expectations won’t take much comfort in readings from the New York Fed’s latest monthly survey of U.S. households

