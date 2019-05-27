(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank extended the deadline for applications for the three empty board seats at its supervisory arm.

The deadline was extended to June 12 from May 15, according to an updated vacancy notice on the ECB’s website. A spokesman declined to comment on the reason for the extension.

The Frankfurt-based ECB gets to propose or appoint six seats on the board of the euro area’s bank watchdog. Two of those positions have been unfilled for more than 1 1/2 years.

While the vacancy advertisement notes that the ECB “is actively seeking to improve its gender balance,” the most-recent appointees were men. Andrea Enria succeeded Daniele Nouy as chair in January, and Yves Mersch was recently nominated as vice chair, replacing Sabine Lautenschlaeger. Mersch’s appointment might not be formalized for months as it requires a hearing at the European Parliament, which has only just concluded elections.

