ECB Eyes Financial Strain, Recovery Race, China Profits: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.
- The euro-area economy is seeing initial signs of strained financing conditions, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said in remarks just two weeks before policy makers meet to reset their monetary stimulus
- European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said he’s open to allowing some banks to resume paying dividends as the economy improves
- A scarcity of warehouse space because of Christmas demand and the pandemic is putting the U.K. at risk of shortages of some food products as it prepares to leave the European Union’s single market
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of “long months ahead” in the fight against coronavirus, as his government put most of England into the highest two tiers of new restrictions when a lockdown lifts next week
- Emerging economies’ downturns and recoveries have taken different paths: China is setting the pace, Turkey’s rebound was strong but unsustainable; Brazil and South Africa will remain below pre-virus peaks through 2021, writes Ziad Daoud
- A year of crisis for the lira has kept Turks buying gold at a record pace. Now the appetite for more bullion risks becoming a drag on the currency just as a rally struggles to regain momentum
- Profits at Chinese industrial enterprises surged at the fastest pace in a single month in almost nine years in October, a further sign the economic recovery is gathering pace
- A new adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga says a stimulus plan being drafted now should be more than double the size expected by investors if it is to prevent mass job losses and thousands of suicides
- Concern about the depth of India’s recession is slowly being replaced by optimism that a recovery is taking hold
- Stephanie Flanders and Lucy Meakin discuss an intergenerational contract for the pandemic age in their weekly podcast
