(Bloomberg) -- More than a third of the European Central Bank’s policymakers favored a 75 basis-point interest-rate hike on Thursday, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Governing Council opted for the 50 basis-point move proposed by Chief Economist Philip Lane, and anticipated by analysts and investors, after a debate on the merits of a bigger increase that resulted in a compromise on the overall decision, said the people, who declined to be identified because such discussions are confidential.

Hawkish policymakers relented in their insistence on a bigger increase because they prioritized the messaging on future moves and a firm agreement to promptly start reducing the ECB’s balance sheet, the people said.

A spokesperson for the central bank declined to comment on the Governing Council’s deliberations.

German two-year yields extended a rise after the report, up 25 basis points 2.38%.

The decision slowed the pace of rate hiking while also sustaining a strong anti-inflation rhetoric that included pledges by President Christine Lagarde for further half-point increases in 2023. She said there was a “broad majority” favoring that strategy.

“Some might have wanted to do a bit more, some might have wanted to do a bit less, but eventually we coalesced with a very broad majority around the decision that you have in front of you,” she said.

The president emphasized that the decision doesn’t herald a further slowdown in hiking.

“Anybody who thinks that this is a pivot for the ECB is wrong,” she told reporters after the meeting. “We have more ground to cover, we have longer to go and we are in for a long game.”

