ECB Finds No Turning Point Yet for Wages in New Indicator

(Bloomberg) -- The euro area’s elevated wage growth — which is threatening to keep inflation higher for longer — has yet to reach an inflection point, according to a new indicator by the European Central Bank that’s meant to deliver such data in a speedy manner.

The assessment, presented Friday, is based on a wage tracker that the ECB developed together with national central banks to gain quicker insight into shifts in workers’ pay — a key factor in determining how soon to lower interest rates.

The latest collective-bargaining agreements through end-2023 “do not show a clear indication of a turning point for negotiated wage growth yet and the long average contract duration in some countries could potentially lead to quite some persistence of the current high wage growth rates in the future,” the ECB said.

While euro-zone inflation slowed dramatically last year, the focus is now on how salary and corporate-profit dynamics shape the path back to the 2% goal.

Investors speculate that officials may lower borrowing costs as soon as April, but several officials have cautioned that first-quarter pay data won’t be available then — signaling that June’s policy meeting may be more appropriate.

The ECB’s new “wage tracker” will help complement the picture, Chief Economist Philip Lane said Thursday. With many agreements being renewed early in 2024, updates to the measures will provide “essential information,” he said.

Even without a clear turning point in wage growth, “trackers of latest agreements indicate some cooling of wage pressures in recent months,” the ECB said. Including one-off payments, the gauge showed salaries rose by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, down from 5.4% in the preceding three months.

To read full research, click here

