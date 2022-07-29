(Bloomberg) -- Inflation is the “main factor” that will guide the European Central Bank’s monetary-policy decisions, Vice President Luis de Guindos told Estonian newspaper Postimees.

  • “We will analyze the situation within the Governing Council on a meeting-by-meeting basis depending on the data we receive”
  • ECB doesn’t target the exchange rate, “but it is a very important macroeconomic indicator that we take into account”
    • “Undoubtedly, the depreciation of the euro has been one of the factors behind the high inflation and the rise in energy prices denominated in euro”
    • “The exchange rate was of course considered in our discussion last week”
  • Says officials hope they “won’t have to use” new transmission tool “but if we do, we will not hesitate”
  • NOTE: ECB’s Visco Says There’s a Risk of a Recession in Europe 

