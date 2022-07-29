12h ago
ECB Focused on Inflation, Watching Euro: Guindos in Postimees
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Inflation is the “main factor” that will guide the European Central Bank’s monetary-policy decisions, Vice President Luis de Guindos told Estonian newspaper Postimees.
- “We will analyze the situation within the Governing Council on a meeting-by-meeting basis depending on the data we receive”
- ECB doesn’t target the exchange rate, “but it is a very important macroeconomic indicator that we take into account”
- “Undoubtedly, the depreciation of the euro has been one of the factors behind the high inflation and the rise in energy prices denominated in euro”
- “The exchange rate was of course considered in our discussion last week”
- Says officials hope they “won’t have to use” new transmission tool “but if we do, we will not hesitate”
- NOTE: ECB’s Visco Says There’s a Risk of a Recession in Europe
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.