The European Central Bank is set to lower its forecasts for euro-area economic growth as global trade tensions damp external demand, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The news, which came before Thursday’s policy meeting, sent the euro lower

A dive into polling data shows that President Donald Trump’s unpopularity is unprecedented, given the strength of the U.S. economy

The economic impact of Hurricane Florence is unlikely to be large but could muddle U.S. data for months, judging from past experience

Here’s why Mark Carney’s seven-month extension at the helm of the Bank of England is the latest installment in the U.K. preparations for a no-deal Brexit

Trump’s next tariff round could get quite personal for many Americans, taxing closets across the land. Meanwhile China is looking to retaliate against the U.S. over a dumping violation and will ask the World Trade Organization to intervene

A Czech central bank board member said in an interview that he sees room to raise interest rates further even as it’ll be prudent to proceed with caution

For the Russian central bank’s gathering this week, the smart bets are on moving big or not at all

Finally, read how the global economy is still nursing some scars from the collapse of Lehman Brothers a decade ago

