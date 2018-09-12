23h ago
ECB Forecasts, Trump Unpopularity, Hurricane Impact: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Wednesday started:
- The European Central Bank is set to lower its forecasts for euro-area economic growth as global trade tensions damp external demand, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The news, which came before Thursday’s policy meeting, sent the euro lower
- A dive into polling data shows that President Donald Trump’s unpopularity is unprecedented, given the strength of the U.S. economy
- The economic impact of Hurricane Florence is unlikely to be large but could muddle U.S. data for months, judging from past experience
- Here’s why Mark Carney’s seven-month extension at the helm of the Bank of England is the latest installment in the U.K. preparations for a no-deal Brexit
- Trump’s next tariff round could get quite personal for many Americans, taxing closets across the land. Meanwhile China is looking to retaliate against the U.S. over a dumping violation and will ask the World Trade Organization to intervene
- A Czech central bank board member said in an interview that he sees room to raise interest rates further even as it’ll be prudent to proceed with caution
- For the Russian central bank’s gathering this week, the smart bets are on moving big or not at all
- Finally, read how the global economy is still nursing some scars from the collapse of Lehman Brothers a decade ago
To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.