The newest German policy maker at the European Central Bank brings perspective on how 400 years of financial bubbles offer lessons for her team

It’s complicated. The Bank of England is in a tricky spot, with the policy outlook shifting and a Dec. 12 election keeping central bankers relatively silent on their evolving stance

Exporting discounts. Chinese prices in steep decline are bringing down inflation worldwide; here’s the Bloomberg Economics take on how disinflation is the chief threat on the central bankers’ radar

Onions abound. India’s ready to import 100,000 tons of onions in a bit to counter a surge in prices for the critical kitchen ingredient

Not so bad. Japan’s machine orders showed an unexpected drop in September, but corporate plans to boost orders could keep up investment figures, Bloomberg Economics shows

Lunchtime read. Here’s a look at the week ahead in the global economy

