(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will need to continue fighting inflation as the economic slowdown in the euro zone is not enough to curb consumer prices, according to Vice President Luis de Guindos.

“We must reinforce all the elements that support the credibility of the central bank, avoiding second-round effects,” Guindos told a conference in Madrid on Monday. “The slowdown will not reduce inflation by itself. Monetary policy needs to contribute to ease inflation.”

The ECB earlier this month tightened policy by a history 75 basis points and -- faced with record inflation rates -- policy makers may make another move of that size in October. At the same time, the 19-member region is increasingly in danger of falling into recession, with economists in the latest Bloomberg survey seeing the likelihood at 80%.

Guindos also said that the ECB Governing Council has yet to discuss how or when it could reduce its balance sheet or where the exact neutral rate -- the level at which monetary policy neither constricts nor stimulates -- might be.

The ECB official, who was Spain’s finance minister before joining the Frankfurt-based institution in 2018, said the times of “whatever-it-takes” fiscal policy are over and any government actions should be targeted and selective.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.