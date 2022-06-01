(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is expected to raise its key interest rate by half a point during the third quarter, according to a new forecast by Deutsche Bank AG economists that breaks with the consensus of peers anticipating only smaller moves.

That view from economists led by Mark Wall in a report published Tuesday is more aggressive than any single projection in a recent Bloomberg survey. It follows another record inflation reading and a flurry of remarks from hawkish ECB officials airing the possibility of such an increase.

While Deutsche Bank’s previous base case was for two quarter-point hikes at the ECB’s July and September meetings, its forecast now is that one of those decisions will result in a move of double that magnitude, with the later option more likely.

“The burden of proof has shifted further, and the data over the summer now need to disprove the case for a 50bp hike early in this hiking cycle,” the economists wrote. “We believe the ECB is continuing to underestimate inflation and we expect support for a 50bp hike will increase as the summer progresses.”

Data on Tuesday showed inflation in the 19-nation euro area accelerated to 8.1% in May, four times the ECB’s target and more than economists had predicted.

A move of 50 basis points would match the aggression of the US Federal Reserve, which hiked by that amount last month. The central bank chiefs of Austria, Latvia, the Netherlands and Slovakia have all now publicly aired the possibility of such an increase.

“A 50 basis-point rise would send the necessary clear signal that the ECB is serious about fighting inflation,” Austrian Governor Robert Holzmann said Wednesday in emailed comments to Bloomberg. “A clear interest-rate signal would also help to support the euro’s exchange rate. The weak euro is not helpful on the inflation front.”

By contrast, Italian Governor Ignazio Visco sounded a note of caution on Tuesday by insisting that rate hiking must be “orderly” to avoid threatening the integrity of the euro zone.

Remarks last week by ECB President Christine Lagarde amounting to a roadmap for monetary policy suggested quarter-point moves in July and September, a speed described by Chief Economist Philip Lane as a “benchmark pace.” That’s reflected in forecasters’ projections, though some acknowledge a bigger increase could materialize.

Traders have been hedging for the possibility of larger moves. Money markets are pricing around 69 basis points of tightening by the ECB’s September decision, implying more than two quarter-point increases.

“While a 50bps hike is not our base case scenario, this risk premium seems fair,” UBS AG economists led by Reinhard Cluse wrote in a report on Wednesday.

What Bloomberg Economist Says...

“The majority of the Governing Council seems to be in support of a smaller move, but market participants will be closely watching remarks after the ECB’s meeting on June 9 for hints.”

--David Powell and Jamie Rush. For the full report, click here

Deutsche Bank expects the ECB to proceed with tightening until the deposit rate -- currently at -0.5% -- reaches 2% in mid-summer 2023, with the risk of another half-point move along the way before such a neutral level is reached.

Wall and his colleagues were among forecasters that already in April mused about the possibility of a 50 basis-point hike by the ECB.

