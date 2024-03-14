ECB Has Achieved Soft Landing for Euro Zone, Stournaras Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank has succeeded in taming inflation without causing an economic downturn, according to Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras.

“Monetary policy has been successful, despite all the criticism,” the Greek official told an event in London. “We have achieved a soft landing.”

Despite great pessimism since Russia invaded Ukraine, inflation is in retreat, Stournaras said. “Yes, in Europe, we don’t have considerable growth but we don’t have a recession,” he said Thursday evening.

Read More: ECB Must Cut Rate Twice Before Summer Break, Stournaras Says

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.