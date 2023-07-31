(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank has engineered a “soft landing” for the euro-zone economy and reduced price pressures, Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras told China Global Television Network.

“We have managed to have much lower inflation,” he said, according to a transcript of the interview provided by the Greek central bank on Monday. “I remind you that last October inflation was more than 10%. Now it is half of it. And also, we have a soft landing.”

“We do not have this huge recession that many people had predicted,” he said. “Of course, we are not growing fast. In Europe, growth is almost zero. We expect 0.9% growth this year, which, given the circumstances, is not a bad achievement.”

The interview — which initially aired on July 29 — comes as output data show that the region grew 0.3% in the second quarter. The ECB last week raised its deposit rate for a ninth consecutive time, to 3.75%.

