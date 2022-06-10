ECB Has Will and Means to Fight Fragmentation, Villeroy Says

(Bloomberg) -- Markets should have no doubt that the European Central Bank will combat an unjustified widening of borrowing costs in the euro area known as fragmentation, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

Villeroy speaks on BFM Business television Friday after the ECB on Thursday set out plans to raise interest rates and end net asset purchases of government bonds

“We have always known how to combat this fragmentation: in 2010, in 2012, in 2020, every time with different instruments”

“Nobody should have any doubt, including on markets, over our collective will to prevent fragmentation”

“We have the will and nobody should doubt we will have the instruments if and when necessary”

NOTE: ECB to End Era of Negative Rates With Plan for Sustained Hikes

