(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council members favoring a half-point interest-rate increase didn’t put up much of a fight even though several were in favor, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fact that the ECB signaled that more tightening is in the pipeline and that reinvestments under the institution’s older bond-purchase program would end helped secure an agreement on Thursday’s 25 basis-point move, the people said, asking not to be identified because such deliberations are private.

Speaking after the decision, ECB President Christine Lagarde described it as “almost unanimous,” with some of her colleagues favoring a bigger hike. She also signaled that more rate increases are coming.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

