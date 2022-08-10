(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s response to unprecedented inflation is “firmly grounded” in the strategy it adopted last year, helping to anchor expectations for price gains “more solidly,” according to a blog post on the institution’s website.

Current “undesirably high inflation” follows a long battle against deflationary trends in the 19-member euro zone, with the transition from record-low interest rates needing to be “gradual,” authors Ursel Baumann, Christophe Kamps and Manfred Kremer said.

As price pressures “broadened and intensified” at the end of 2021, stoking fears in later months that “inflation expectations might become unanchored from the 2% target,” the ECB committed to unwinding pandemic-era stimulus, the writers said.

It took, however, another seven months before quantitative easing was ended and rates were lifted for the first time since 2011 -- by which time inflation was nearing 9%. That’s prompted criticism the ECB stuck too doggedly to forward guidance, leaving it trailing the Federal Reserve and other peers in confronting soaring prices.

While the ECB blames much of the inflation upswing on energy costs after Russia invaded Ukraine, President Christine Lagarde has admitted mistakes in tackling the situation -- including persistently underestimating how quickly prices would advance.

Inflation has been accelerating since July 2021, when the blog’s authors say a convergence of analyst forecasts around the target showed the new strategy was working.

They offer various reasons why the ECB’s stance in the second half of last year was appropriate -- including allowing for “inevitable short-term deviations of inflation from target, as well as lags and uncertainty in the transmission of monetary policy.”

Looking ahead, it’s likely that several monetary-policy options “are each consistent with the overall strategy,” they wrote. “While a strategic framework provides a fundamental anchor for the medium-orientation of monetary policy, meeting-by-meeting decisions still require considerable judgment in terms of assessing the latest conjunctural information and determining the appropriate speed in adjusting the monetary-policy stance.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.