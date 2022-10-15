(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is being purposefully vague on how far interest rates will have to rise to ensure inflation returns to the 2% goal, according to Chief Economist Philip Lane.

Policymakers agreed at their last session in September that rate hikes will be needed at the next several meetings, Lane said on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington Saturday. The Governing Council’s next gathering is scheduled for Oct. 27.

“We’re not trying to be overly precise about where that target level, where this terminal level is because it’s going to move with the data inflow,” he said. “So rather than saying here’s our number and that’s it, we were trying to signal wherever that takes us is what we are going to do.”

Traders are betting on an increase of 75 basis points at the next meeting and see rates climbing to 3% eventually. Lane refused to comment on where he expects rates to settle.

More hawkish officials have used their time in Washington to argue for another significant move after the inflation rate unexpectedly climbed to 10% in September -- five times the ECB’s target. Some are also pushing to start discussions on reducing the 8.8 trillion-euro ($8.6 trillion) balance sheet.

“In September, we said we do think we need interest-rate hikes over next several meetings before we get to the level needed for inflation to return to 2% in a timely manner,” Lane said. “We have a good understanding of how interest rates affect the economy, how interest rates affect the price dynamic.”

While “it’s clear we’ve moved away from a situation where the maximum increment is 25,” he added, “we still have to work on our optimum speed.”

