(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials are discussing a broader strategy to protect the integrity of the euro region as well as whether to use reinvestments of their pandemic emergency program flexibly as a first defense, according to people familiar with the matter.

The emergency meeting of the Governing Council is examining the institution’s wider anti-fragmentation approach as it confronts a blowout of Italian bond yields, the people said. They declined to be identified, because such discussions are private.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment on the content of the meeting.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that ECB officials will be invited to sign off on the reinvestment of bond purchases conducted under the now-halted pandemic program, a crisis response that they flagged in their decision last week.

Policy makers are holding an emergency meeting starting at 11 a.m. in Frankfurt that will last about two hours as they consider how to react to a surge in Italian bond yields using the measure.

Earlier an ECB spokesperson confirmed that the Governing Council would convene on Wednesday “to discuss current market conditions.” A statement may follow.

