ECB Is Largely United on Seeing Rate Cuts Later Than Market Bets

(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank policymakers are largely united in expecting to cut interest rates later than financial markets currently anticipate, according to officials familiar with their thinking.

The Governing Council discussions this week featured some irritation about aggressive bets on lower borrowing costs and some members were confounded by the extent of easing priced in by investors, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations were private.

Officials don’t expect to revise their stance before March, when the ECB will receive an update on the outlook for growth and inflation in the 20-nation euro zone, according to the people.

A spokesman for the ECB declined to comment.

Early on Thursday, traders ramped up bets on ECB cuts next year following the Federal Reserve’s pivot toward looser policy. While those wagers were pared after President Christine Lagarde spoke, they still see 150 basis points of reductions in 2024 and a 60% probability of such a move starting in March.

