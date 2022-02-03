ECB Is Said to Weigh Policy Shift With Possibility of 2022 Hike

European Central Bank officials discussed the possibility that they may shift their stance toward a tighter monetary policy as soon as March, according to people familiar with the thinking.

The Governing Council agreed on Thursday that it’s sensible not to exclude the possibility of an interest-rate hike this year, said the people, who asked not to be identified because their discussions are private.

An end of bond-buying under the ECB’s regular program, the APP, is possible as early as the third quarter, the officials said. No decisions have been taken.

An ECB spokesman declined to comment.

ECB President Christine Lagarde refused to repeat at her press conference that a rate increase was very unlikely this year, highlighting more persistent-than-expected inflation pressures in the 19-nation bloc. Investors brought forward bets on a liftoff while she spoke.

