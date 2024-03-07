(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank still views commercial real estate contagion as one of the main risks for financial stability and is actively monitoring the situation, Vice President Luis de Guindos said.

Speaking to reporters in Frankfurt on Thursday after a monetary-policy decision, he acknowledged that fallout has been limited but that officials remain watchful for any ripples spreading from the impact of high borrowing costs and plunging valuations.

“There are some banks that have higher exposure and a higher concentration in their balance sheets to commercial real estate,” Guindos said. “This is something that we have been monitoring very closely.”

New York Community Bancorp’s need for a cash injection this week showcase the continuing challenges faced by lenders with exposure to the sector. Guindos, the ECB’s chief official for financial stability, says he and colleagues are taking no chances, even though financial institutions in the region have only “limited” exposure.

“We have indicated several times that the exposure of the non banks is much bigger than the exposure of the banks,” he said. “This is something that we have been looking at very carefully, and is one of the main risks for financial stability at present.”

