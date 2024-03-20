(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank policymakers are watching to see if their tightening has crushed economic growth so much that it warrants a shift in policy, according to the Bank of Spain governor.

Speaking at the ECB and Its Watchers conference in Frankfurt, Pablo Hernandez de Cos presented a paper looking at the transmission into the economy from the unprecedented series of interest-rate hikes that he and his colleagues delivered since July 2022.

“A stronger-than-expected monetary policy impact remains a downside risk to the euro area growth outlook,” he said. “We shall be closely monitoring the materialization of such risks and calibrate accordingly the degree of monetary restriction.”

Unlike many colleagues’ recent remarks, De Cos’s comments didn’t specify the potential timing for a rate cut, though the consensus on the Governing Council is pointing to June. ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday that by then, officials will know “a lot more” about wage pressures and other inflation risks.

De Cos’s paper found differing impacts of rate hikes depending on where you look. The effect on private-sector financing conditions has been “forceful,” he said, and “in some cases, stronger than would be expected” based on past experience.

He reckons strong income growth of households and companies has cushioned the impact on balance sheets. As for the effect on demand, that maybe be stronger, though there’s no conclusive evidence that it’s different to prior cycles.

