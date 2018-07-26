(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank hasn’t expressly set out to weaken the euro, Mario Draghi said in an indirect riposte to U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We said several times that the exchange rate is not a policy target,” the ECB president said during a press conference in Frankfurt on Thursday, following the central bank’s scheduled policy announcement. “There is an international consensus that’s been going on for years, for decades perhaps, about abstaining from competitive devaluations.”

Trump last week accused China and the euro area of manipulating their currencies while complaining that a rising dollar is hurting the U.S., comments that caused the greenback to weaken the most in four months. The U.S. has a long-standing strong dollar policy.

Yet Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin succeeded in easing concerns that the U.S. might change its stance when he met with the world’s most influential finance ministers and central bank chiefs in Buenos Aires this past weekend. Draghi also attended that G-20 meeting.

“Incidentally if one looks at nominal exchange rate of the euro, vis-a-vis all the trading partners, the euro has appreciated considerably over the last year, year and a half,” the ECB president said.

--With assistance from Ven Ram and Jan Dahinten.

To contact the reporter on this story: Catherine Bosley in Zurich at cbosley1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Brian Swint, Lucy Meakin

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.