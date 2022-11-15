ECB Launches New Twitter Feed to Promote Its Research

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank launched a Twitter Inc. handle to promote research by its economists and other staff.

The Frankfurt-based institution will be tweeting via @ECB_Research, it said in a statement Tuesday.

The step brings the ECB in line with other central banks that have separate Twitter channels dedicated to highlighting analysis.

The ECB’s decision to add an account on Twitter contrasts with some corporate entities dialing down their their presence on the platform after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the company last month and upended content rules.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.