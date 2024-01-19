(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is leaning on lenders after finding that they aren’t doing a good enough job of looking for signs of deterioration in their real estate loans.

Banks have been “slow” to re-asses their loans as being riskier, Elizabeth McCaul, a member of the ECB’s Supervisory Board, said at a conference in Frankfurt on Friday. “So we’ve put a lot of emphasis on that.”

“We want to make sure, especially with the change in interest rates, that they are doing look-through credit analysis and understanding what they need to reclassify,” said McCaul.

European banks’ sizable mortgage books are a key focus for regulators as tighter monetary policy raises the risk that borrowers will default. While home loans have so far proved resilient, stress has been building in commercial real estate loans, where the impact of higher borrowing costs is compounded by changes to working and consumer behavior since the pandemic.

The ECB is also scrutinizing common exposures of lenders and firms from outside the traditional banking sector in commercial real estate, said McCaul. Citing the example of Long Term Capital Management, the hedge fund that imploded in 1998, McCaul said that correlation risk with common exposures or trading strategies “can lead to an exponential effect” on banks.

With “common linkages and funding relationships and indirect links between banks and non-banks, this can double down on the exposures,” she said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.