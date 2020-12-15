(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank lifted its de facto ban on bank dividend payments while imposing strict limits on how much they can give shareholders to help them maintain enough financial reserves.

The eurozone’s banks should keep dividends and share repurchases to less than 15% of profit for 2020 and 2019 or 0.2% of their key capital ratio, whichever is lower, the ECB said in a statement Tuesday. That’s a much more conservative payout ratio than the Bank of England announced last week.

European lenders have lagged behind the broader market this year, repeatedly warning that being unable to return cash to investors risks cutting them off from capital markets. Despite optimism that the end of the pandemic is in sight, some regulators remain concerned that allowing a full return to payouts may leave banks without the financial reserves to bear losses without taxpayer bailouts.

Andrea Enria, head of the ECB’s supervisory arm, said in a Bloomberg Television interview that there’s limited visibility on asset quality and that the bank will revisit its decision in September. He also called for moderation on banks’ variable pay.

The cap makes the ECB one of the more hawkish banking watchdogs in Europe. The Bank of England said last week that it will allow lenders to make payouts that don’t exceed 0.2% their risk-weighted assets, or 25% of cumulative quarterly profits over 2019 and 2020 after deducting shareholder distributions.

Bloomberg reported last week that European regulators planned to take a more conservative approach than the BOE.

Banks need to be profitable and have “robust capital trajectories” if they want to return funds to shareholders and will need to contact their regulators “to discuss whether the level of intended distribution is prudent,” the ECB said.

