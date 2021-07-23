(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank said it will lift a cap on how much lenders can return to shareholders with dividends and share buybacks, while urging them to remain cautious given uncertainty in the pandemic.

The ECB “decided not to extend beyond September 2021 its recommendation that all banks limit dividends,” the central bank said in a statement on Friday. “Instead, supervisors will assess the capital and distribution plans of each bank as part of the regular supervisory process.”

With the euro-area economy rebounding as vaccinations increase and businesses reopen, regulators had little choice to remove the restrictions, which had drawn rebukes from top bankers concerned about their stock prices. The ECB’s decision comes after the Bank of England said this month it’s fully removing guardrails that limited dividends at HSBC Holdings Plc, Barclays Plc, Standard Chartered Plc and other top lenders.

“The latest macroeconomic projections confirm the economic rebound and point to reduced uncertainty, which is improving the reliability of banks’ capital trajectories,” the ECB said. “However, banks should remain prudent when deciding on dividends and share buy-backs” and should “not underestimate the risk that additional losses may later have an impact on their capital trajectory as support measures expire.”

The ECB issued a de facto ban on payouts in March last year and in December capped dividends and buybacks for the first nine months of 2020 at 15% of profit for the previous two years, or 20 basis points of a bank’s key capital ratio, whichever was lower. It was expected to lift the cap after saying it would do so “in the absence of materially adverse developments.”

Ten of the biggest euro-area banks have more than 22 billion euros ($26 billion) set aside to reward shareholders, according to calculations by Bloomberg. BNP Paribas SA, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, ING Groep NV, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Nordea Bank Abp are sitting on the biggest reserves.

