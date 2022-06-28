(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is likely to drain cash from the banking system to offset any bond purchases made to restrain borrowing costs for indebted euro-area members, Reuters reported, citing two sources it didn’t identify.

The ECB is considering pairing a new anti-fragmentation tool with auctions where banks can park cash for a more favorable interest rate than the ordinary rate on deposits, according to the report.

This would allow the ECB to “sterilize” bond-buying under the new instrument, the report said. An ECB spokeswoman declined to comment to Reuters.

