Jul 15, 2022
ECB Likely to Hike Rates 25 Basis Points Next Week, Rehn Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will start raising interest rates next week with a “likely” 25 basis-point hike, followed by a “likely” 50 basis-point increase in September, Governing Council member Olli Rehn said at SuomiAreena Event in Finland.
- After September, future interest rate hikes will depend on how the European economy develops, and especially whether the European economy will experience a further backlash from a possible worsening of the Russian war, Rehn said
- “In Europe, it’s still possible to get inflation under control by gradually normalizing monetary policy, without such policy leading to an economic recession”
- “With a gradual, predictable and consistent normalization of monetary policy, we are trying to stabilize the situation and restore price stability in the medium term”
- NOTE: ECB Is Judged as Acting Late After Its Long Goodbye to Low Rates
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.