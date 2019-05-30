(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

The European Central Bank will offer euro-area banks generous terms on its upcoming long-term loans when it meets next week but won’t do anything to soften the impact of negative rates, economists predict

Meanwhile a litany of domestic dilemmas on both sides of the Atlantic threaten to frustrate efforts at a U.S.-EU trade pact before they’ve even begun

Also on trade tensions, China’s growth outlook is dimming -- even before higher tariffs kick in, says Bloomberg Economics’ Chang Shu. Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman isn’t expecting a full-blown trade war between the U.S. and China

China’s slowdown has likely tipped Japan’s economy into recession, though not by enough to justify delaying a sales tax hike, according to the head of a government committee that charts the economic cycle

New Zealand forecast lower surpluses and higher debt in favor of delivering fiscal stimulus to a sluggish economy in a budget aimed squarely at improving people’s well-being

A long slog awaits Turkey even if its first recession in a decade ended last quarter

