(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank might announce the start date for a reduction of its balance sheet at its December meeting, according to Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos.

“It will depend if we see the need in December to announce that date,” the Spanish central banker told Bloomberg TV’s Maria Tadeo at an event in northeastern Spain on Friday. “Whetehr we are clear about the need to start the process right away or not necessarily.”

The ECB wants to start reducing its balance sheet, which includes almost €5 trillion ($5.2 trillion) of bonds bought during recent crises. The Governing Council is set to agree key principles of this so-called quantitative tightening when it gathers for its final monetary policy meeting of the year on Dec. 14-15.

