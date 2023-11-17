ECB May Have to Tighten More in Case of Oil Shock, Wunsch Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank shouldn’t disregard any prospective spike in energy costs and would probably have to respond with higher interest rates, according to Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch.

While the default response in the past would have been to ignore a temporary increase in prices, the situation might be different now after an extended period of above-target inflation, the Belgian central-bank chief said at a panel discussion in Frankfurt.

“My bet would be that we cannot take the risk to look through if there is an oil shock,” Wunsch said. “Of course, we would be in a very difficult situation, but still, my bet would be that we could not look through and that we probably would have to tighten more if we see some major impact on prices.”

The ECB left rates on hold last month, saying a 4% deposit rate will help return inflation to the 2% goal if maintained for long enough. Some officials haven’t ruled out more hikes, with Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel saying earlier Friday that it’s not clear whether borrowing costs have reached their peak.

So far, the impact on oil prices from war between Israel and Hamas has remained relatively contained. But ECB officials remain on alert after the energy-price spike caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent inflation rates above 10%, leading them to tighten policy at an unprecedented pace.

Wunsch also reiterated that officials should soon discuss an end to bond reinvestments from a €1.7 trillion ($1.8 trillion) portfolio purchased during the pandemic.

“From a monetary-policy standpoint, the fact that we are still reinvesting in PEPP is only because we have announced we would,” he said. “We use the interest rates as our main instrument. But there is no reason anymore for us to keep reinvesting, so we should stop that as soon as possible.”

