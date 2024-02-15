(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will probably keep relying on bond holdings under a future policy framework that officials are due to finalize in the coming months, President Christine Lagarde said.

“As the volume of liquidity declines over the course of time, we will arrive at the stage where we will have to decide how much liquidity is needed, what interest rate will be used as the anchor interest rate and what mechanism we use in order to steer the interest rate,” she told lawmakers in the European Parliament.

“That will most likely comprise a combination of a portfolio of bonds but also lending operation of different maturities,” she said Thursday.

While Lagarde declined to speculate on the exact size of the future balance sheet, she said “directionally, it will be lower.”

ECB officials have started to gradually reduce their bond holdings as they raised interest rates to combat inflation. They’re now in the process of agreeing on a new framework for how to run monetary policy in the future — an exercise Lagarde said “will be finished in a couple of months.”

Other policymakers have also signaled support for not completely eliminating the ECB’s bond holdings and keeping a stash for strategic reasons.

Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said this month that asset purchases can be used to “structurally provide liquidity to the financial system,” though the size and composition need to be weighed carefully to reduce side effects.

Chief Economist Philip Lane has said a combination of asset holdings and refinancing operations is an efficient way of getting liquidity into “all the cracks” of the euro zone’s banking system.

But other officials, such as Belgium’s Pierre Wunsch and Netherlands’ Klaas Knot, have expressed some concerns and at least cautioned against an excessively large portfolio. If necessary for liquidity reasons it should be “as small as possible,” Knot said, also referring to the prohibition of monetary state financing in the EU treaty.

