(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will probably unveil a new framework for how it implements monetary policy next week, according to President Christine Lagarde.

Speaking after officials kept interest rates unchanged for a fourth meeting, Lagarde said that she and colleagues have just discussed changes to their operational framework and are looking to reach consensus on the matter next Wednesday.

“My strong expectation is that it will be completed on the occasion of our meeting on March 13th, and it will then be released,” Lagarde she told reporters on Thursday in Frankfurt. “It is, I can assure you, a highly technical matter. Some of you are fully versed in the sophistication and the delicacies of operational framework, but it warrants a good review, good explanation.”

Lagarde declined to offer details on the likely outcome of months of study by policymakers looking to revamp the plumbing that connects the ECB with banks. Any changes would arrive 15 years since the collapse of Lehman Brothers marked the dawn of an era of unconventional liquidity tools — and ultimately quantitative easing.

The framework’s overhaul may allow the central bank to operate with a smaller balance sheet and still deliver stable funding conditions for banks, though it’ll take years to transition as excess liquidity gradually evaporates.

The new framework is envisaged to rely on bond holdings and bank loans to provide sufficient liquidity. Some officials hope it’ll open the door to a revival of the interbank market. It was the complete seizing up of lending between banks in 2008 that led to existential market turmoil.

--With assistance from Craig Stirling, Christoph Rauwald, Laura Malsch, Laura Alviž, Alexey Anishchuk, Aaron Eglitis, Alessandra Migliaccio, Ben Sills, Greg Ritchie, Fergal O'Brien, William Horobin, James Regan, Bastian Benrath, Joel Rinneby, Barbara Sladkowska and Harumi Ichikura.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.