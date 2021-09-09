(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

The European Central Bank will have to decide today whether the recovery is strong enough to warrant an imminent slowdown in monetary stimulus

Rate decisions are also due elsewhere. Serbia is set to keep borrowing costs at a record low as inflation remains under control, while Ukraine may raise rates for a second straight meeting

Spain has taken steps to prepare for the gradual tapering of ECB stimulus next year and expects policy makers to avoid a market disruption, the new head of the country’s Treasury said

The U.K. property market entered a summer lull in August, with a survey showing sales and demand easing as a tax break began to wind down

Brexit and Covid are helping to deliver a long-promised blue collar wage boom in the U.K.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he is among officials who think a minimum criteria for tighter U.K. monetary policy has been met

China’s factory-gate inflation accelerated in August to a 13-year high, with commodity prices remaining elevated despite Beijing’s battle to curb gains

The latest nowcast readings from Bloomberg Economics show the combined impact of the delta outbreak and supply chain snarl ups starting to take a toll, with a downgrade to expectations for 3Q growth in the U.S., China and elsewhere

“It could be appropriate” for the U.S. central bank to begin tapering its bond-buying program before the year is out, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said. The Fed said U.S. economic growth downshifted slightly to a moderate pace in early July through August

Inequality in employment, education and earnings has cost the U.S. economy nearly $22.9 trillion over the past 30 years, a sum that is likely to increase as minority populations expand, according to a new research

