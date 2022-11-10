(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank must take clear steps to bring down record-high inflation, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said.

“We must act decisively,” Nagel said in a speech in Ettlingen, Germany, on Thursday, adding that he sees the prospect of more interest-rate hikes.

The German central bank chief, who is among the more hawkish officials on the 25-member Governing Council, also renewed his call for a reduction of the ECB’s balance sheet, which includes almost €5 trillion ($5.1 trillion) of bonds bought during recent crises.

“The question increasingly arises as to why the development of bond yields in the euro zone is being braked by the reinvestment policy,” he said. “I find it inconsistent to move short-end rates in one direction and longer-end rates in the other direction. When you have two policy normalization tools at hand, it doesn’t make sense to use just one of them.”

Nagel made his remarks on a day when colleagues of a normally similar hawkish persuasion were out in force.

The ECB may need to increase rates to a level that puts a brake on the economy in order to get prices under control, Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said on a panel in Ljubljana. The sentiment was echoed by Slovenian central bank chief Bostjan Vasle and his Slovak counterpart, Peter Kazimir.

Nagel warned that inflation in German is likely to average above 8.5% this year and above 7% in 2023. He also predicted an economic contraction during this quarter and in the first three months of next year.

