ECB Must Act Even If Inflation Drivers Are Global, Schnabel Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank must respond to inflation even if the drivers that have pushed it to record levels are global by nature, according to Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel.

While the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have bolstered the idea that elevated price growth is being driven by worldwide imbalances between supply and demand, those developments can’t be ignored because persistent shocks can fuel excessive inflation expectations, Schnabel said Wednesday.

“The fact that inflation is, to a considerable extent, driven by global factors does not mean that monetary policy can or should remain on the sidelines,” she said in a speech in Vienna.

“On the contrary, persistent global shocks imply that the firm anchoring of inflation expectations has become more important than ever,” Schnabel said.

There’s a growing consensus among ECB officials to raise interest rates from record lows in July to tame prices that are surging at almost four times the 2% target. Energy has been a key driver, more so after Russia invaded Ukraine and stoked concern over fossil-fuel supplies to Europe.

Schnabel said rapid action is needed to avoid more drastic steps later on.

“By responding swiftly and decisively to these risks, monetary policy can secure price stability over the medium term, thereby avoiding the much higher economic cost of acting too late,” she said.

