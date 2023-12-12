(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s window to begin phasing out its last active crisis tool is closing, with a failure to act likely to flummox markets down the line.

Rapidly retreating inflation is feeding expectations that interest rates will be lowered as early as March — well before officials currently plan to start winding down the €1.7 trillion ($1.8 trillion) of bonds bought under the pandemic-era PEPP initiative.

Without a change to that timetable, the end of PEPP reinvestments — a tightening step — would almost certainly come in the midst of a rate-cutting cycle. To avoid such a policy clash, which could leave investors uncertain on the ECB’s goals, several Governing Council members want a faster withdrawal.

The topic may feature this week when the ECB holds its final meeting of 2023.

“Looking purely at what PEPP was introduced to do — to fight the economic fallout of the pandemic — it makes no sense to keep it alive,” said Nick Kounis, head of macro research at ABN Amro. “At the same time, flexible reinvestments are a nice tool to have looking at the challenges we face.”

Economists including Goldman Sachs’s Jari Stehn, Barclays’s Mariano Cena and Societe Generale’s Anatoli Annenkov are among those predicting the ECB will accelerate its exit from PEPP, in a similar way to how it kicked off so-called quantitative tightening by undoing its APP program.

That could mean an announcement on Thursday that reinvestments will be reduced from about the end of the first quarter, with more details on the process communicated when officials next gather on policy in January — moves that firms including UBS AG don’t see rattling markets unduly.

The ECB would then roll over only about half the proceeds from bonds maturing through June, before discontinuing reinvestments altogether from July — six months earlier than currently planned.

Such a schedule would ensure that one of PEPP’s most important features — flexible reinvestments that allow the ECB to ease stress in parts of the euro-zone bond market — stays in place during the typical early-year rush by governments to issue debt.

It would also largely gel with the rates outlook of economists surveyed by Bloomberg, who predict June will see the first of three quarter-point cuts in 2024. Those would take the deposit rate to 3.25%, from a record 4% now.

While President Christine Lagarde said last month that PEPP would be discussed “in the not-too-distant future,” she insisted that no rate cut should be expected “in the next couple of quarters.”

Latvia’s Martins Kazaks has cautioned that Europe’s economic outlook doesn’t warrant a reduction in rates in the first half of 2024. Greece’s Yannis Stournaras has said a cut may be justified by the third quarter.

At that time, an expedited retreat from PEPP would mean rolloffs are well under way. That would allow the ECB to focus on interest rates as the primary policy tool, leaving balance-sheet shrinking to run on autopilot in the background.

Governing Council Klaas Knot said in September that he wouldn’t want to lower borrowing costs while simultaneously announcing faster QT.

“It’s very important that the process of rolling off your asset purchases is well in train and well announced beforehand,” he said. Starting the process or announcing an intensification “could be at odds with the main monetary-policy direction one tries to communicate.”

Not all his colleagues, though, are convinced the ECB must stick to this sequence — or should bring forward the end of reinvestments at all.

France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau sees “no reason to tie our hands on a specific order,” while Stournaras warned that reneging on a pledge could hurt “our credibility and, therefore, the effectiveness of our policies.”

As for market fallout, Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel has called reinvestment amounts “relatively small,” arguing that stopping them wouldn’t be “such a big deal.”

Emmanouil Karimalis at UBS said there’s no need to worry about demand once the ECB stops buying bonds. Halving rollovers between March and June and ending them in July would keep net supply of government debt steady at 4.4% of total output next year.

Italian bonds are perceived as the most vulnerable to changes in QT, as they’ve been among the asset-purchase programs’ main beneficiaries.

But Piet Christiansen, chief strategist at Danske Bank, said the recent gradual narrowing of the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields — to a two-month low of 170 basis points in late November — is investors’ way of signaling that they’re ready for flexible PEPP reinvestments to end.

All that, coupled with hopes that the 2% inflation target may be reached before the second half of 2025 — as currently envisaged — and a mild recession for the 20-nation euro-zone economy set the stage for movement on PEPP this week.

“This will be the venue for the ECB to formally open discussions on concluding reinvestments,” strategists at BNP Paribas including Camille De Courcel said in a report to clients. “Economic forecasts seem unlikely to give much fodder to the hawks, leaving it up to verbal pushback — something we expect to be done informally.”

