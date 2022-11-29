(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank must continue monitoring underlying inflation as it determines what dose of monetary-policy tightening is needed to tame record price gains, according to Vice President Luis de Guindos.

With analysts estimating that headline inflation in the 19-nation euro zone eased for the first time in 1 1/2 years this month, the focus among officials may now shift to price gauges that exclude items like energy and food.

“The signal we have to keep following is the evolution of underlying inflation,” Guindos told an event in Spain on Tuesday. “This will tell us how inflation can evolve in coming months.”

ECB policy makers, facing prices that are surging at more than five times their target, are weighing whether to hike interest rates by 50 or 75 basis points at their meeting next month. A likely recession for the euro area is complicating the decision.

Inflation probably held above 10% in November, while underlying price growth was about 5%, according to Guindos. ECB President Christine Lagarde said Monday that she’d be surprised if inflation has peaked.

