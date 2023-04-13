(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank must remain alert with core inflation proving “sticky,” according to Governing Council member Joachim Nagel.

Describing euro-zone price gains as “a very stubborn phenomenon,” the Bundesbank president told CNBC late Wednesday that “it’s definitely the case that we on the monetary-policy side we have to be even more stubborn to fight against inflation.”

Nagel also said:

“We have to do more on the inflation front, this is also for sure”

“Core inflation is still on this very elevated level and so I believe that will take time until core is coming down. But the headline inflation is maybe giving the right direction”

“I see that core is coming down maybe before the summer but for the next months I believe it will stay on rather high levels and this is the reason why we have to stay really alert when it comes to the inflation story”

On German economy: “Maybe the first quarter could be a weak quarter but the rest of the year seems to be pretty good so we’re ending up with a tiny plus”

“The energy crisis is more or less solved”

“This was a mild winter but also Germany did a lot to overcome this dependency regarding Russian gas. There’s not dependency any more”

