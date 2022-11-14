(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank shouldn’t rule out raising interest rates to a level that brakes the economy but it should first do careful analysis to determine if that’s warranted, Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said.

“Being prudent does not rule out the possibility of us having to move from withdrawing accommodation to restricting demand,” Panetta said in a speech in Florence. “But in the absence of clear second-round effects, we would need convincing evidence that the current shocks are likely to keep having a more adverse effect on supply than on demand.”

He likened the process to a “balancing act,” where decisions should continue to be informed by “comprehensive analysis of the data.”

The ECB is a month away from deciding on its next rate increase after it raised borrowing costs by 200 basis points since July, the most aggressive tightening push in its history. Several officials have called for a policy level that restrict demand, which is reckoned to start around 2%.

Panetta said monetary policy’s task at the moment was to guard against the risk that expectations about inflation get out of control. That implies “adjusting monetary conditions and frontloading rate hikes,” he said.

“But so long as expectations remain anchored, the calibration of our policy adjustment should take into account the unprecedented uncertainty of the post-pandemic world,” Panetta said. “If we were too hasty and mistaken in concluding that supply shocks have durably depressed potential output, we may subject the economy to excessive tightening.”

The risk then is of lingering damage, he added.

“f not corrected quickly, this could result in a permanent loss of output,” he said. “That scar may prove difficult to heal.”

