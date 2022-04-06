(Bloomberg) -- Leaving the European Central Bank to fight the current bout of energy-driven inflation alone would only work at a steep cost to society, according to Executive Board member Fabio Panetta.

Because much of the surge in prices is down to geopolitical factors beyond the influence of monetary policy, central bankers would have to take strong action to slow the euro-area economy, Panetta said Wednesday in a speech in Cassino, Italy.

“Asking monetary policy alone to bring down short-term inflation while inflation expectations remain well anchored would be extremely costly,” he said. “A monetary-policy tightening would not directly affect imported energy and food prices, which are driven by global factors and now by the war. We would instead have to massively suppress domestic demand to bring down inflation.”

The comments highlight the predicament faced by ECB policy makers grappling with the fastest inflation since the euro’s creation. While the exit from stimulus has been accelerated, there remains disagreement over the speed at which interest rates should be raised to stem the spike in prices.

Panetta said a “coherent fiscal- and monetary-policy strategy would alleviate the cost of reducing inflation.” Reducing indirect taxes or increasing transfers to the most-affected households would mitigate the rise in energy prices, he suggested.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.