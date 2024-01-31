(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials need more evidence that inflation is returning to their target before they decide it’s safe to begin loosening monetary policy, according to Chief Economist Philip Lane.

While the growth in consumer prices will be a “smaller problem” in 2024 than in recent years — when it peaked at more than 10% — it remains a challenge for the ECB, Lane said Wednesday.

The deposit rate will be maintained at its current record-high of 4% “until we are more confident that we are on our way back to 2%” inflation, he told Croatian TV. “This will be hotly debated in the coming months.”

Speculation is indeed rife over when the ECB will start to undo its historic ramp-up in rates. With price gains now waning, markets are betting on a first quarter-point cut in April, though several policymakers have indicated June’s meeting is more likely.

Inflation data from the 20-nation euro area is due Thursday, with analysts predicting a moderation to 2.7% from 2.9% — within sight of the 2% target. Early national figures from Germany and France revealed steeper slowdowns than analysts were anticipating.

At the same time, Europe’s economy continues to struggle. While it narrowly dodged a recession in the second half of 2023, new projections from the International Monetary Fund suggest it will expand by just 0.9% this year — less than half the pace in the US.

