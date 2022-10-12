ECB Neutral Rate Near 2% Can Be Reached in 2022, Holzmann Says

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank can get close to its neutral level of interest rate by the end the year if it hikes by a total of 125 basis points at its next two meetings, according to Governing Council member Robert Holzmann.

After increasing borrowing costs by 75 basis points on Oct. 27, “another 75 then perhaps in December -- even 50 -- we would be close where the neutral rate would be,” the Austrian central bank chief told CNBC Europe in Washington on Wednesday.

That deposit-rate level would mean that monetary policy neither constricts nor stimulates and would then allow the ECB to think about unwinding its bond holdings, Holzmann said. That timeline for so-called quantitative tightening chimes with other comments by his fellow rate setters.

The ECB already hiked by a cumulative 125 basis points at its meetings in July and September and investors are betting on another three-quarter point move this month.

Holzmann, who is among the most hawkish members of the Governing Council, said that his impression is that the markets are “spot on.”

Questioned on a 100 basis-point hike, the Austrian said that while it would be an option, this “would be beyond what the market expects” and also “beyond what we would need to signal to the market that we are serious.”

A possible mild recession in the euro area won’t derail the ECB’s tightening plans, he said, adding that indicators suggest any downturn would be “shallow.”

“I don’t see a strong recession, which may happen for different reasons,” he said. “Then we’re in a different ball game and then we would reevaluate it.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.