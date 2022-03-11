(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank has broken the automatic link between winding down stimulus and raising interest rates -- meaning it can now take as long as officials deem necessary before lifting borrowing costs from record lows, according to Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

The Bank of France chief said markets didn’t sufficiently acknowledge the change, announced on Thursday, with investors more focused on the plan to accelerate the conclusion of net asset purchases.

The move saw money markets bring forward bets on the first ECB rate hike to October from December, while Italian bonds slumped.

“We’ll likely end asset purchases under certain conditions, but we’re saying the question of interest-rate hikes will come some time after,” Villeroy told BFM Business television on Friday. “That means it’s completely open, there’s no automatism, it could be a long time and we’ll take all the necessary time.”

The ECB is grappling with the challenge of sheltering the euro-area economy from the consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine while also acting to contain record inflation. Updated forecasts, also released Thursday, show price growth above or around the 2% target through 2024.

“It’s a measured and combative reaction,” Villeroy said. “The only decision we took is to take our foot off the accelerator to avoid having to brake suddenly in the future.”

He also indicated the ECB is prepared to adjust bond-buying if there’s excessive divergence in the bond yields of euro-zone members.

“We’re ready, if necessary, if there were unjustified spreads between interest rates, to act more on assets of some countries or some asset classes,” Villeroy said.

