The European Central Bank is launching s scholarship program for female students who want to pursue a masters degree in economics in Europe as the institution seeks to boost female representation in the field.

The Frankfurt-based institution will offer 10,000 euros ($11,157) per year to cover tuition fees and other costs for up to five female students from lower-income backgrounds, the ECB said on Wednesday. The deadline for applications is June 19.

“We aspire to be an organization in which diversity is welcomed and appreciated for the richness that it offers,” ECB President Mario Draghi said in the statement. “Enabling diversity is vital to our institution to deliver the best possible outcome for our staff and for Europe.”

The ECB has taken a number of steps in recent years to to redress gender imbalance among its staff, including setting targets to increase the number in managerial positions. However, it still can’t shake off the image of an institution run mostly by men -- there is currently only one woman among the 25 members of its Governing Council. Those positions are decided by euro-area governments.

