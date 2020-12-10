(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank said it will offer new long-term loans to commercial banks, locking in ultra-cheap credit for longer than analysts had expected.

The Frankfurt-based ECB will offer three additional rounds of the loans between June and December next year, according to a statement on Thursday. The Governing Council decided to lengthen the period in which banks get extra incentives by 12 months to June 2022. Economists had forecast a six-month extension.

The measures are part of wider stimulus efforts by the central bank to shore up the economy and ensure that companies and consumers can get credit to weather the pandemic. Alongside the loan measures, the ECB will boost its emergency bond buying program by 500 billion euros ($605 billion) and lengthen it by 9 months.

The Governing Council also decided to raise the total amount that banks will be entitled to borrow in TLTRO operations to 55% of their stock of eligible loans from 50%.

The new conditions will only be granted to banks “that achieve a new lending performance target,” the ECB said. No details about the target were immediately available.

The ECB didn’t say whether its supervisory arm will extend a de facto ban on large bans paying dividends into next year.

European watchdogs are leaning toward extending the de facto ban on bank dividends well into next year, while allowing some lenders to make payouts if they can show sufficient financial strength, according to people familiar with the matter.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.